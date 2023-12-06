DEKALB COUNTY — An Elgin police officer was charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General (IAG).

Jordan Collins, a 33-year-old Kirkland resident and five-year member of the Elgin Police Department (EPD), was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony, with each charge carrying up to seven years in prison.

“All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families,” Raoul said.

Investigators with the IAG and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office searched Collins’ Kirkland residence Monday and discovered evidence of child pornography. With the cooperation of EPD, Collins was arrested later that evening.

“This officer was placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges,” said Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley. “The criminal actions of a single police officer do not define the Elgin Police Department. This department will never deviate from upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability and dedication to the community it serves.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney office.