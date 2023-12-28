ELGIN, Ill. — An Elgin police officer charged with possession of child pornography has resigned, the city announced Thursday.

Earlier this month, Jordan Collins, a 33-year-old Kirkland resident and five-year member of the Elgin Police Department, was charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of reproduction of child pornography.

Charges were brought forth after investigators searched his home in Kirkland and allegedly discovered evidence of child porn.

Elgin’s police chief says Collins, who was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest, chose to resign as an officer.

“The Elgin Police Department immediately launched an internal investigation with the city’s independent investigator following Collins’ arrest,” said Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley. “Collins was notified of his scheduled interrogation and chose to tender his resignation rather than participate in the police department’s internal investigation.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney office.