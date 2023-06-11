HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — An Elgin man was charged Sunday, one day after a car crash in Hoffman Estates that killed a teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School.

Deni Rubi, 32, from Elgin, Ill. (Courtesy: Hoffman Estates PD)

Deni Rubio, a 32-year-old Elgin resident, was charged with five felony counts, according to the Cook County State’s Attorneys Office. Rubio was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide, and one count of trying to disarm a peace officer.

On Saturday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen couple as 18-year-olds Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun “DJ” Tudela, who had graduated from Schaumburg High School in May.

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela at their high school graduation in May.

According to family, the two had been dating for three years and Amelia was driving D’Shaun to work at the time of the crash.

“Class of 2023 graduates Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela were individuals with bright futures ahead of them, and this devastating news affects many in our Saxon high school community,” said District 211 Supt. Lisa Small in a statement Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends, and we also offer our sincere condolences to all Schaumburg High School students, families and staff.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Tudela family to help both families pay for their children’s funerals.

Another GoFundMe has been set up by the Mazeikis family to help pay for funeral expenses as well.

Rubio is due to have a bond hearing Monday morning at the Rolling Meadows Court House.