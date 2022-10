ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Police in Algonquin are looking for a missing woman with dementia last seen Monday.

Police said Elizabeth Zahn, 83, was last seen walking southbound on Square Barn Road toward Huntley Road between 11:25 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and gray pants, possibly carrying a tan bag.

A Silver Alert has been issued statewide. Anyone with information can contact police at 847-658-4531.