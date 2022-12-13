FOX LAKE, Ill. — An elderly man was shot and killed inside his Fox Lake home Monday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Mineola Road on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located a 77-year-old man shot to death inside his home.

Police said the 911 caller told dispatchers that a man and woman entered a minivan and fled following sounds of shots fired.

Police believe the elderly man invited the woman over to his home. While she was there, the man entered the home, shot the 77-year-old then the two fled in the minivan.

A short time later, Round Lake officers saw the minivan and police were familiar with the driver. A perimeter was set up at his residence in the 300 block of Lunar Drive.

The man surrendered to police and is in custody. Police did not say if the woman involved is in custody or not.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information can contact the Lake County Major Crime Task Force or Fox Lake police.

Potential charges are not available at this time.