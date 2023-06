CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A missing elderly man has been reported missing in Crystal Lake.

Jose Jesus Esquivel Campos, 79, was last seen on Saturday.

He is 5’4″, weighs 184 lbs., with blue eyes and grey hair. Esquivel Campos drives a blue 1997 Toyota Corolla with Illinois plate 2209403.

Police said they do not suspect foul play to be involved.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 815-356-3620.