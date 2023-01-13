ALGONQUIN, Ill. — An elderly man died Thursday night in Algonquin after he was struck by a car while on a dog walk.

Just after 8:05 p.m., police responded to eastbound lanes of Route 62, just east of Compton Drive, on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Witnesses told police a man, 80, from Carpentersville, was with a dog walking across the street when he was struck.

Police said the driver, 48, of Lake in the Hills, had a green light and the 80-year-old was not in a crosswalk.

The man was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in Huntley where he was pronounced dead. The driver involved was not injured.

The accident caused a three-hour closure of Route 62 from Compton Drive to Route 25.

Authorities did not say if the dog suffered injuries.

Anyone with information can contact police at 847-658-4531.