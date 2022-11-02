ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Northfield man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed crash near an Arlington Heights train crossing was captured on surveillance video.

Johnny Benitez, 31, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, four misdemeanors and four traffic-related offenses following a crash with entrapment at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway, near the Union Pacific grade crossing.

According to police, Benitez was operating a 2020 Nissan Juke traveling more than 100 mph southbound on Arlington Heights Road when the vehicle sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Camry.

“The Nissan Juke driver lost control and struck the rail grade crossing signal standard on the northwest corner of the crossing,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle came to rest within the crossing, resulting in all three tracks being closed for several hours. The entire crash was caught on video from an exterior business surveillance camera mounted near the intersection.”

Surveillance video captured a high-speed collision with entrapment at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. (Photo: Arlington Heights Police Department)

Arlington Heights fire personnel extricated Benitez from the Nissan and transported him to Lutheran General for medical treatment.

The driver of the 2010 Toyota Camry also received treatment at Northwest Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused damage to the train crossing signals and repairs are ongoing, police added.

Benitez’s next court appearance is Wednesday, Nov. 23.