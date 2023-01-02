KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A teen is charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide after allegedly crashing his SUV into a school bus near Campton Township last October, resulting in the death of two siblings.

The Daily Herald reports that Tyler Schmidt, of Plato Township, was allegedly high on marijuana and speeding when he struck the rear of a Lily Lake Elementary School bus, occupied with 31 students and a lone bus driver, on Oct. 31.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash involving school bus in Kane County, authorities say

Schmidt was alleging driving 5-8 miles over the posted 45 mph speed limit, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, as told by the newspaper.

Court documents obtained by the newspaper show that Schmidt was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is being held at Kane County jail on $100,000 bond.

Additional charges levied against Schmidt include aggravated reckless driving with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons, speeding and failing to slow down to avoid a crash and failure to slow down to avoid collision with a stopped school bus dropping off a student.

Authorities said 19-year-old male passenger Emil Diewald and 20-year-old female passenger Grace Diewald, both siblings from Campton Hills, were in the 2013 Lexus SUV being driven by Schmidt. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old girl in the back seat, and Schmidt were also severely injured.

Schmidt is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6