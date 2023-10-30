PALATINE, Ill — A person is dead after a crash in the northwest suburbs on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Quentin Road and West Hillside Street just before 3 p.m. in Palatine.

According to police, the victim, a female who suffered fatal injuries, was the only person involved.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash but police say the driver hit several objects including a utility pole and a home in the area.

The home that was hit in the crash suffered damage but police say it is still habitable.

Palatine police say the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit was called to help investigate the deadly crash.