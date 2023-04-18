ROSEMONT, Ill. — A hospitalized driver will face charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through suburban Rosemont.

Investigators said a license plate reader spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2017 silver Kia Sportage, near Balmoral and Interstate-294. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Pearl and Balmoral avenues but the driver took off, police said.

The driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, rolling over in the northbound lanes of Mannheim Road near Lawrence Avenue.

The male driver had to be extricated from the stolen vehicle, police added. Four people in another vehicle declined medical treatment.

The suspect will be formally processed and charged after his release from the hospital.