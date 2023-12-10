WHEELING, Ill. — A driver is dead after they were hit head-on by an alleged intoxicated driver early Sunday morning in Wheeling, police said.

Wheeling Police Department officers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. near East Palatine Road and Wheeling Road.

Deputy Chief Al Steffen said the suspected intoxicated driver was in the wrong lane and hit another car head-on and killed the 53-year-old driver.

Two people were in each car, Steffen said in a news release. One other person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The crash is under investigation by police and the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

The identities of those involved and additional details haven’t been released.