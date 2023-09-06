MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Dozens of chickens and birds died Saturday in a large fire at a suburban barn.

Just after 12:40 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 9100 block of McConnell Road, located in unincorporated Woodstock, on the report of structure fire.

At the scene firefighters observed a heavy fire and smoke showing from a barn on the rear of the property.

The fire was considered under control by 1:04 a.m.

Courtesy Woodstock Fire/Rescue

Courtesy Woodstock Fire/Rescue

Courtesy Woodstock Fire/Rescue

The barn, approximately 35 feet by 40 feet in size, housed dozens of chickens and various birds.

Nearly all of them perished in the fire, authorities said.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature. A small garage attached to the northern side of the barn was completely destroyed.