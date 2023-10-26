ELGIN, Ill. — A house fire in Elgin claimed the life of a dog, though the reasoning behind what sparked the blaze is unknown.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews in Elgin responded to a fire in the 1500 block of St. Andrew Circle. Arriving firefighters encountered flames coming from the first window of a single-family home. Heavy smoke was also visible throughout the structure.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes. Fire officials said a dog died in the fire, however.

The occupants were not home when the fire occurred, officials added. The blaze resulted in about $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.