HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A man charged in a crash that killed a teen couple from Hoffman Estates told police he was drinking alcohol and using cocaine before the deadly crash, according to a court document.

Deni Rubio, 32, of Elgin, has been charged in connection with Saturday’s deadly crash. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged him with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of trying to disarm a police officer.

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela at their high school graduation in May.

Amelia Mazeikis, 18, was driving her boyfriend of three years, D’Shaun “DJ” Tudela, 18, to work when the crash happened.

The two had graduated from Schaumburg High School last month.

On Monday, prosecutors said Rubio was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash. They also said he was driving eastbound on Higgins Road, which had a red light, but he got into the left turn lane and went straight through the intersection.

Rubio then hit the car Mazeikis and Tudela were in and caused them to hit another car.

Officers said they found Rubio and his car in a grassy area after the crash.

According to a bond proffer, Rubio resisted officers, grabbed both of an officer’s firearm magazines and tried to get ahold of their gun. It took nine officers and the deployment of a stun gun for Rubio to be placed into custody.

Rubio was taken to a hospital where a blood alcohol test found he had a BAC of .136%, according to the proffer.

An officer found a substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl in Rubio’s pants pocket, according to the proffer.

Deni Rubi, 32, from Elgin, Ill. (Courtesy: Hoffman Estates PD)

When he was interviewed after he was released from the hospital, Rubio admitted he was involved in the crash and thought he had a green light but wasn’t sure, according to the proffer. He also admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine in the morning before the crash.

His bond was set at $2 million and he is due back in court on July 7.

The state’s attorney’s office said they also filed a violation of bail on a pending aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case.