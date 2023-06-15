DES PLAINES, Ill. — New details have been provided following an officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines last month that left one man dead.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Thacker Street on reports of a person who may be suffering from a “psychotic breakdown” around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Further investigations showed that 55-year-old Scott MacDonald walked out of his apartment carrying an axe. Seconds later, he was shot by police multiple times.

MacDonald later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Officer Edwin Rios who fired his gun can be seen walking into a stairwell before MacDonald walks into the hallway.

Rios has been employed by the Des Plaines Police Department for just over two years, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police released body camera video and other materials that led up to the shooting Thursday.

Major Crimes Assistance Team (MCAT) is conducting the investigation. Over the next several months, MCAT will submit their findings to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.