DES PLAINES, Ill. — A Des Plaines has been charged with shooting this pregnant wife, resulting in the death of an unborn child, police said Wednesday.

Amal Reji, 30, faces one felony count of attempted murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child after allegedly admitting to shooting his wife on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the St. Zachary Church parking lot, located in the 500 block of W. Algonquin Rd. There, officers encountered Reji and his wounded wife. At the scene, Reji allegedly confessed that the two had been arguing over finances before the shooting.

Police learned that the argument between Reji and his wife, identified as Meera Abraham, allegedly began inside their home. Both left their residence and continued to argue in the car, which police said was a silver Honda Odyssey. While Abraham was seated in the backseat of the SUV, police say that Reji pulled out a gun and shot Abraham several times. He then drove to the church parking lot and flagged down someone in the area to call 911.

Police found Abraham in the car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Her unborn child of 14 weeks did not survive, however.

Police arrested Reji. Officers also recovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun at the scene.

Reji is awaiting a bond hearing.