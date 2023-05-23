DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police in Des Plaines are investigating an early Tuesday morning church fire as arson.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located on the 1100 block of North River Road in Des Plaines, on the report of a fire.

Officers attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. The fire department arrived to the scene and put out the fire.

The church said the fire was set to the outdoor Chapel of the Resurrected Christ. Damage was also reported to the statuary, sacred art and plaza area.

The incident is under investigation and police detained a person of interest. No charges have been filed yet.

The church said they are “very saddened” by the incident and thanked authorities.