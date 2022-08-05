OAK LAWN, Ill. — Locals organized a demonstration protesting the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah in Oak Lawn Friday.

Demonstrators gathered at the protest said in addition to getting the police officers involved fired, they also wanted prosecutors to drop the charges against Abuatelah.

The teen’s family has filed a federal civil suit against the Oak Lawn Police Department, accusing the three Oak Lawn officers involved in his arrest of using excessive force.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vitorrio has defended the conduct of the officers seen on video beating Abuatelah during the arrest. Vittorio said the officer’s conduct was in line with their training and the department is cooperating with the Illinois State Police Integrity Task Force investigation into the incident.

Abuatelah faces multiple charges, including felony unlawful use of a weapon.