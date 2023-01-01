6-month-old boy from Mount Prospect died at hospital from abuse injuries, autopsy shows

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior.

Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due to child abuse.

Police said boy was harmed at a home near Dempster and Redwood in Mount Prospect in late October.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.