UNINCORPORATED CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill — At least four people were shot at a home in Unincorporated Crystal Lake, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Plum Road.

Upon arrival, deputies and police found four gunshot victims inside a house. At this time, it is unknown if there are any survivors or if the gunman is among the four discovered.

It is also unknown if any of the victims lived in the house or their ages.

According to authorities, this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.