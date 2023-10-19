LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in Wednesday’s violent home invasion in Lake Barrington.

Robert R. Skoglund, 35, of Danville is wanted after allegedly breaking into the home of his estranged family.

Deputies say Skoglund arrived at a home in the 900 block of Shoreline Road and forced his way inside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office adds that once inside, Skoglund attacked a family member, sending them to the hospital with broken teeth and other injuries.

Deputies say Slokglund fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with temporary plates.

Anyone with information on Skoglund’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.