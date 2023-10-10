WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Officials from the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District are offering updates about an explosion that destroyed a home and damaged several nearby structures Monday afternoon.

Crews spent nearly 24 hours on the scene in Woodstock assessing the damage left behind and working to put out hot spots from the subsequent fires that broke out.

Officials say 20 buildings were damaged and 22 people were displaced after the devastating explosion, which happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

According to the fire and rescue district, two homes and a detached garage are considered a complete loss and two other nearby homes are now structurally uninhabitable.

Two dogs remain in critical condition at a local veterinary clinic. Officials said they are not able to confirm if any other pets are missing or deceased.

An investigation continues into the cause of Monday’s explosion, however, officials said Monday that gas company crews were working in the area when a gas main was struck shortly before the explosion happened.

Crews said Monday that 20 agencies responded to the explosion. In a news release sent out on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District thanked those who offered help:

These are events we train and prepare for but hope we never encounter. Again, the District greatly appreciates the assistance from the countless agencies that took part in the incident. Alex Vucha, Woodstock Fire and Rescue District Communication Specialist

Officials from the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District urge residents to avoid the area as broken glass may still be present.