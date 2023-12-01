CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake man is suspected of distribution and possession of child pornography, police said Friday.

Dylan L. Morris is charged with multiple counts related to a child porn investigation that police said initially came to their attention through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at Morris’s residence in the 200 block of Wallace Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

As a result, Morris was booked on the following charges:

Four counts of Child Pornography – Reproduce or Distribute – victim under 13

Four counts of Child Pornography – Possess Visual Reproductions on Computer – victim under 13

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620.