MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The woman who struck and killed a Rolling Meadows family in a wrong way crash on I-90 some four months ago was drunk at the time of the incident, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

After a full autopsy and toxicology report was completed on 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, it was found that her Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level was 0.164, more than twice the legal limit.

The autopsy also ruled the cause of Fernandez’s death to be blunt force trauma from the crash.

Five children and two adults died from the crash that happened back on July 31. Lauren Dobosz, 31, along with her four children — Ella, Nicky, Lucas and Emma — and the children’s friend Kat Koziara, all ages 5-13, were killed on impact from the crash. Thomas Dobosz, 32, suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and died several days later at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago.

Fernandez was also pronounced dead at the scene.