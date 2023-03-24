CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The family of a man hit by a driver while inside a Crystal Lake restaurant said he suffered the most severe injuries with a broken leg.

It happened Thursday at the Buffalo Wings and Rings, which was closed Friday and boarded up.

Danae Zaitz said she and her husband, Mike, went to the Buffalo Wings and Rings for an early dinner.

It was around 5:30 p.m. when the hostess was about to seat them.

“We started to walk past the booths and all of a sudden we turn and we see this car come barreling through the windows and then like the whole world stopped,” Danae said.

Crystal Lake police said the driver of a Nissan Altima was parking the car when he drove over the sidewalk and went barreling into the building.

“I felt a shove, he shoved me out of the way so I like skipped,” Danae said. “He pushed me and I turned around and he wasn’t there.”

Danae said her husband of 22 years saved her life and nearly sacrificed his own.

“My brain started to go ‘Omg where’s Mike where’s Mike?’ and then all of a sudden I hear him scream ‘Get it off get it off get it off!'” Danae said.

Mike Zaitz, 46, was pinned beneath the car. He was one of four people hospitalized after the crash, suffering the most severe injuries with a broken leg.

“I almost lost my best friend last night and I didn’t praise god,” Danae said.

Mike, a local musician, will be hospitalized for the next few days.

His community has already started to rally behind him and his family.

“I’m just so grateful for their love and support,” Danae said. “I’m overwhelmed right now I don’t even know what to say.”

Because Mike won’t be able to work for a few months, a GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

The crash is still under investigation.