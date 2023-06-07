CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — Two homes and two garages are a total loss after a fire broke out in Carpentersville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Carpentersville Fire Department, crews were called to the 1700 block of Kingston Circle just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered four structures engulfed by flames and were able to put out the fire within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. No further information has been made available.

The Carpentersville Fire Department are working with the Red Cross to assist the displaced families.

One of the residents displaced, Dawn Fekete, who was celebrating her birthday Wednesday.

“Right now it’s mentally wearing on me a lot. I’ve never dealt with this before,” Fekete said.

“I kept hearing all this popping and I kept thinking ‘why is my neighbor letting off fireworks?’ But then it sounded like it was right in my backyard. I got off the bed, parted the blinds and I screamed to my fiancé ‘the house is on fire.'”

Following the fire, Fekete’s neighbors made their way out to see the damage and offer help.

“What more can you ask for in a neighborhood. Yeah, they are all curious but they all pulled together and everyone came up ‘are you okay? do you need anything? ‘What can we do for you?’”

While Fekete isn’t sure what the future holds for her, her fiancé, and her two dogs, but she’s grateful they all made it out safely.