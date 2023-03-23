CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A car crashed into the front of a restaurant in Crystal Lake Thursday evening sending four people to the hospital.

According to the Crystal Lake Police Department, a Nissan Altima crashed into a restaurant located on the 1500 block of Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigations revealed that the Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the parking lot when they attempted to park their car. For an unknown reason, the vehicle continued driving over the sidewalk and struck the building before finally coming to a rest inside the restaurant.

Four people were transported to a location hospital with injuries that varied from minor to serious.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No further information has been provided at this time.

