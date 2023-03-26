No injuries and no hazardous materials were involved, according to Canadian Pacific

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A Canadian Pacific train derailed in Franklin Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesman from the company.

According to the railway company, a CP train derailed two cars at around 12:45 p.m., with one carrying wheat and the other being empty.

Metra trains, which travel through the area on the same tracks, have not experienced many problems due to the derailment. According to Metra, only one train has experienced a delay, and it only lasted about 15 minutes.

The two cars are still derailed on the tracks and Canadian Pacific crews are working to remove them. It is unclear at this time how long it will take until the tracks are clear.