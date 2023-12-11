ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Village of Rosemont can now fine companies and even arrest drivers who drop migrants off in the Northwest suburb moving forward.

According to the Journal & Topics Media Group, Rosemont trustees approved an ordinance on Monday that would allow the village to fine, arrest, and impound buses for companies dropping off migrants on local streets and other public places without notice.

In the report, Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens called the practices “inhumane” as the migrants are being dropped off in unfamiliar places without prearranged assistance.

Mayor Stephens said seven buses with around 50 migrants where unloaded in front of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and a Metra parking lot last week.

The ordinance would fine bus companies $750 for each violation.

The village has identified 20 bus companies that are believed to have transported migrants from Texas to the Chicagoland. Rosemont officials said they have contacted the bus companies regarding the ordinance.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department also will require bus companies to provide an advanced plan ahead of drop offs, including the migrants names, the organization housing them, and where they will be housed.