BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Students at Buffalo Grove High School are back in the classroom Friday, just two days after a crash killed four of their fellow classmates.

The school had been closed due to a small fire that occurred the same night as the accident.

The district had therapy dogs and counselors on hand to help students and staff who are grieving the loss of teens.

The fatal crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads. Police said the teens were traveling at a high-rate of speed and missed a red light before crashing into two other vehicles and a utility pole.

The victims have been identified as: 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, 17-year-old Kevin R. Hernandez-Teran and 18-year-old Richard De-lta of Wheeling, and 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights.

One student remains hospitalized, according to School District 214.

A memorial for the four teens continues to grow at the intersection of where the accident happened.

District 214 held an emergency meeting Thursday night. Board members were set to discuss the small fire at the school earlier this week that canceled class for the past two days, but the death of the four students was on everyone’s minds.

The teens had just gone to prom and one of them was set to graduate next week.

The counselors and therapy dogs will continue to be at the high school through next week to help any students and staff who may need it.