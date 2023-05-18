BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Buffalo Grove High School students and faculty are mourning the loss of four teenagers who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling.

Crowds of people gathered Thursday at the growing memorial where the crash happened. Many shared hugs with one another and stories of their classmates who died.

The fatal crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

The victims have been identified as: 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, 17-year-old Kevin R. Hernandez-Teran and 18-year-old Richard De-lta of Wheeling, and 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights.

One student remains hospitalized, according to School District 214.

Police said speed and a disregard for traffic signals seem to be the primary factors of the crash.

Brenda Lorenzo’s son Ricky was in the back seat during the crash.

“I miss him so much,” Lorenzo said. “It’s so devastating. I just want to see him again and come back to my house and give me a hug and a kiss goodnight.”

Angelina Gomez was following her brother and friends in another vehicle when the crash happened, and jumped out of her car to help.

“My brother, he was still breathing so I tried opening the door,” Gomez said. “I couldn’t. He was just there as if he was sleeping.”

Graduation is set for next week at the high school. Grief counselors continue to be on hand to help anyone who needs it.