ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Buffalo Grove High School was closed Thursday morning due to HVAC problems amid extreme heat.

The school said there are unusually high temperatures in the building and wet floor conditions.

School buses have been taking back students to their bus stops.

“We recognize the timing of this decision is far from ideal and sincerely apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience and disruption to our schedule. The timing of our system failure and resulting conditions in the building forced a later than desired decision timeline,” the school said.

Buffalo Grove High School said maintenance is working on the matter but it is not expected to be resolved Thursday in time.