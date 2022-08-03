SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday.

Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000.

Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street around 4:45 p.m. Monday and shot a 50-year-old and a 53-year-old person. Tawar is the brother of the victims, according to police.

It is unclear what condition the two victims are in at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and if you or someone you know has any information relating to this incident, you can reach the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.