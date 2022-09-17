HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve.

According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were injuries located on the man’s body but the Lake County police state there is no threat to the community.

There was no further information provided and police are still investigating.