VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police believe the body of missing Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero has been recovered from a retention pond in Vernon Hills.

The body was located Tuesday morning near the area where emergency crews resumed their search for the missing teen.

Romero was on her way to a work holiday party last week, when police say she lost control of her Nissan Rogue at an intersection and drove into a pond.

She had been missing for one week.

Authorities said a review of Romero’s cellphone data brought investigators to the retention pond Monday and while on the scene, a resident in the area notified officers about a backpack that appeared to have floated to the edge of the pond.

Investigators started searching for her Monday afternoon and resumed the search Tuesday morning using sonar equipment.

Romero was studying to be an ultrasound technician at Harper College. She was a graduate of Barrington High School and was working two jobs.