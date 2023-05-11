WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A cow used in a suburban senior prank last month is thriving in her new home at Hooved Animal Humane Society.

Blossom, an 8-month-old Scottish Highlander and Heffner mix, escaped from a group of Northridge Preparatory School students at around 3 a.m. on April 27 in a Niles neighborhood.

The students conducted a senior prank and bought Blossom via Craigslist from Winneconne, Wisconsin along with a pig.

Blossom ended up being secured by authorities and Wagner Farms — who ended up bringing her to Hooved Animal Humane Society, located in Woodstock.

“She is actually fitting right in and loves to hang out around the horses,” executive director Cynthia Glensgard said. “She comes to greet the people and is quite curious.”

Blossom in the pasture, courtesy Hooved Animal Humane Society

Blossom loves to nap in the corner of the pasture and has already figured out meal time, Glensgard said.

The humane society, who works to re-home animals and investigates animal abuse since 1971, took to social media for a naming contest for the 8-month-old and Blossom won.

“We just thought it would be fun to allow the public to choose her name since she was widely discussed,” Glensgard said. “It also helped to raise funds for her vet care.”

Hooved Animal Humane Society said they are looking to find Blossom a forever home through an extensive process.

The school did not pursue criminal charges and the students were cited with the following; curfew violation, disorderly conduct, animal feces accumulation and prohibited animal species.

To learn more about Hooved Animal Humane Society’s adoption process, visit here.