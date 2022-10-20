NILES, Ill. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Niles Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. in the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling westbound on Dempster and was crossing Milwaukee Ave. in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle turning right.

Police said the vehicle, described as a white sedan, fled the scene.

The man was treated by paramedics on the scene and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is urged to contact the Niles Police Department Investigations Bureau at (847) 588-6570.