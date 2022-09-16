BARRINGTON, Ill. — A Barrington High School student was arrested Friday for bringing a pellet gun to school, causing a lockdown, according to police.

Barrington Police Chief David Dorn said a 16-year-old student had a pellet gun in one of the bathrooms at the school.

The school was placed on a lockdown around 8:20 a.m. but it has since been lifted and school is in session, police say.

The student was taken into custody and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.

No further information was provided.