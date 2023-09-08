ELK GROVE VILLAGE Ill. — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Ned Brown Preserve, popularly known as Busse Woods, in Elk Grove Village on Friday evening.

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed in a wooded part of Busse Woods around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the smaller corporate plane crashed in the forest preserve and added that the pilot of the plane was able to walk away from the crash.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone else was on board at the time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN New for the latest updates.