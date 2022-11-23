A water rescue took place at a pond in Palatine with at least one person being pulled from the water on November 23, 2022.

PALATINE — Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine, according to police.

Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police said they were originally called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

In a press release, police said both boys were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and their conditions haven’t been released.

Police said they were called to the pond on the report of a group of juveniles who fell into the pond.