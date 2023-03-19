PALATINE, Ill — Firefighters are battling a fire that has damaged dozens of homes Sunday evening in Palatine.

Witnesses say the fire started around 6 p.m. on East Dundee Quarter Drive.

Mauricio Sanchez, who lives in a building nearby, said everyone in the complex lost power and the fire alarm in the affected building went off.

As of Sunday evening, about 24 units are affected due to the fire and water damage.

The Red Cross is on the scene and said they are working with the 50-60 people who are affected by the fire.

They set up an office at the community center on-site to help people.

Additional details haven’t been released by the fire department at this time.