ALGONQUIN, Ill. — The Algonquin Police Department is seeking help in trying to find a missing woman.

Kimberly Korner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking away from the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block of East Algonquin Road.

Korner is about 5’6″, weighs around 130 lbs. and has straight, black shoulder-length hair. Police said she was wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottoms when she left to go to the store.

Anyone with information about Korner’s whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.