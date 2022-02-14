After thief steals Valentines, suburban community pitches in with big show of love

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illl. — There was a big show of love Valentine’s Day morning in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

After a hateful act almost took it away, the community stepped up to deliver hope.

Last week, Mayor Bill McLeod posted on Facebook asking for cards to help brighten Valentine’s Day for seniors in the area.

People could drop off a card on his front porch and take a Hershey Kiss in return. The cards would be delivered Monday.

But a day later, the chocolate and the cards were gone.

“Well, someone took every single Hershey kiss! Neighbors have a camera, but I decided there is so much anger in the world, I don’t want to know who you were. But please bring the valentines back to the box. They are for senior citizens and our hospital staff. Thank you! Sigh….” the McLeod family posted on Facebook.

That post propelled the northwest suburb into action.

Elementary school kids made some cards and others chipped in too.

“I turned to our neighbors and, man, you came through! We have so many valentines, he can deliver to all the senior care facilities and our nurses and MORE! Our village- the people and its businesses and its schools and its parks and its children – have such heart. This village showed its love! Thank you all,” another Facebook post stated..

“We’ve been inundated with cards. We must have gotten a thousand of them,” McLeod said. “We were able to expand where we’re going and are trying to spread some Valentine’s cheer to everybody.”



The love was signed, sealed and delivered on Monday.

