LOMBARD, Ill. — Another celebrity has thrown their name into the 2024 presidential race.

Rapper Afroman announced his 2024 presidential campaign during his concert in Poplar Bluff, Missouri in Dec. 2020, TMZ reported. He will hold a campaign concert at Brauer House in Lombard on July 7.

The rapper said he plans on running against former President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden, and “whomever may run for president in 2024.”

Afroman would not be the first rapper to run for president.

Chicago-native Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, announced his presidential campaign in 2020. According to The Hill, Ye said he also asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

But, former President Trump announced his own presidential campaign for 2024 on Nov 15, 2022.

Afroman became widely known after his Grammy Award-nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance for his 2002 hit “Because I Got High.” His 2004 hit song “Crazy Rap (Colt 45 & 2 Zig Zags)” has almost 279 million plays on Spotify.

Doors open for the event at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at the Brauer House in Lombard, Illinois.

Tickets can be purchased here.