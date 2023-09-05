ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 92-year-old man was fatally struck by a train in Antioch.

Emergency officials responded around 7:10 p.m. Friday to Route 173 east of Route 83 for a report of a person struck by a train.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been struck by a train at the pedestrian crossing east of Route 83. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 92-year-old Wayne Blanchette of Antioch. Autopsy results indicate that Blanchette died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.