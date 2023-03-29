SCHILLER PARK, Ill. — “Hey dad, is there anything we can do to help?”

That was the question Chris Manson’s 9-year-old daughter, Lilly, asked this time last year that got his brain humming, leading to the creation of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.

“It’s really nice to know that we’re helping people and saving lots of lives,” Lilly said.

In the 12-plus months since that fateful day, Manson has built partnerships with Chicago’s Consulate General of Ukraine, UA Resistance and several other medical organizations, leading to what will be their eighth shipment of ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine, set to depart from Valparaiso Thursday.

“We’ll be shipping them out of the East Coast on a ship and eventually get them into the Germany and up to Poland,” Manson said. “Then we’ll send a team of Americans to drive them into Ukraine and deliver them into military units, hospitals or fire departments.”

Manson spent Wednesday walking through a warehouse where some of the donated vehicles and supplies were prepped and packaged for delivery, making sure everything was in order before being sent out.

“Underneath this tarp, it’s packed full with medical supplies,” Manson said as he showed WGN around. “Again, the fire engine is ready to go.”

According to Manson, the most memorable part of organizing these donations is when they reach their final destination.

“You come up to the border, the Ukrainian border guard looks at what you got and he just says ‘thank you’ and ‘good luck,'” Manson said. “And you get in there and you start delivering that stuff. It’s incredibly meaningful.”

Manson said the public is invited to sign an ambulance tomorrow in Schiller Park from 9-11:30 a.m. that will go out in their next shipment in Valparaiso, Indiana.

If you are interested in making a donation or finding a way to help, donations can be made on UA Resistance’s website, or you can follow Manson’s efforts on Twitter.