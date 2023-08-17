LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — An elderly woman died Wednesday afternoon after striking two trees in the Northwest suburbs.

At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Waterview Court, in Lake Barrington, on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

An 87-year-old woman, of Lake Barrington, accelerated and drove off the roadway into a yard, police said.

Her Nissan struck a garbage can and a small tree before striking a larger tree. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic crash investigators are investigating if the woman unintentionally pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake pedal, causing her to lose control.