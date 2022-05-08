SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — This is a story about how an orphaned bird found a new home on Mother’s Day.

In a busy Chick-fil-A parking lot near the intersection of Barrington Road and Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, a six-year-old Hawk Commerford noticed a chick alone while out with his father.

“Me and my dad looked for his mom but we couldn’t find them,” Hawk said.

Hawk said he tried to keep the bird in one spot to keep it from going in the street.

While Hawk kept the chick safe, dad called the Willowbrook Wildlife Center for advice.

“You need to know that you’re not going to leave a baby that doesn’t accept it. You’re not going to put a baby with a family that has different size babies. Geese are very welcoming and good parents as far taking in and adopting other family members,” Annette Prince of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said.

They swiftly scooped up the gosling and drove it around, finally finding a goose family with other babies.

The geese ran to the gosling and eagerly took it in with the rest of the family.

“It’s a wonderful thing to watch and see him be out in the wild where he belongs and hopefully have a safe and happy life,” Prince said.