DES PLAINES, Ill. — Six children were taken to the hospital Monday after they were taken out of a hot car in Des Plaines.

According to fire officials, emergency crews responded to a call of children in a hot car in an apartment complex parking lot on the 9100 block of Lincoln Drive in Des Plaines around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The car was “accessible” and crews did not have to break in.

The exact ages and the conditions of the children have not yet been released.

